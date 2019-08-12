‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel: Shari Headley Officially Returning

Shari Headley rounds out core cast of the original Coming to America film set to return for Paramount’s sequel. She’ll reprise her role as Lisa McDowell, the love interest and eventual wife to Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem. Returning from the original in addition to Murphy and Headley are Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Paul Bates, and John Amos.

Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Rick Ross, and KiKi Layne also co-star in the Craig Brewer-directed pic.

Shutterstock

Slated to hit theaters December 18 of next year, the plot follows former Prince Akeem who is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.

Murphy is producing with Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris.

Headley credits include OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots, Fox’s Star, and Sony’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween. She next appears in Showtime’s new dark comedy series, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, with Kirsten Dunst.