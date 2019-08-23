‘Coming 2 America’ Adds Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais

Oh, say can you see, Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais are Coming 2 America! Deadline has confirmed that the two actresses are the latest names to be added to the Craig Brewer-directed sequel. The Paramount movie features Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprising their roles of Prince Akeem and his BFF Semmi from the 1988 comedy classic.

Beauvais will be returning to the movie as one of the rose bearers while Mbatha’s role is being kept under lock and key.

They round out a very robust cast that features returning cast members James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Shari Headley as Lisa McDowell, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Paul Bates as Oha, Louie Anderson as Maurice and Vanessa Bell Calloway – as Imani Izzi. New faces that are boarding the sequel include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor and Michael Blackson.

In the sequel former Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy will produce the movie with Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris.

Mbatha’s credits include the South African soap Isibaya and the series Umlilo. She also earned a Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress nomination for her role in Tell Me Sweet Something.

Beauvais recently appeared in the CW’s Siren and The Magicians on Syfy. She has numerous film and TV credits including Spider-Man Homecoming, Flight, Grimm, The Jamie Foxx Show and more.

The Coming to America sequel is slated to open in theaters December 18, 2020.