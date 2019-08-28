Comedy Dynamics Acquires ‘2 In The Bush: A Love Story’; Grasshopper Film Picks Up ‘Redoubt’

Comedy Dynamics has acquired Laura Madalinksi’s 2 In The Bush: A Love Story. The feature is slated for release through the Comedy Dynamics network in Fall 2019.

Written by Madalinski and Kelly Haas, the film follows Emily who, after losing her job, arrives home early from work to find her girlfriend in the throes of passion with someone else. In an instant, her entire life is turned upside down. Moving in with her best friend, Emily lands a new gig working for a dominatrix. When she falls for her new boss, and then her boss’s boyfriend, Emily must decide what risks are worth taking for love.

2 In The Bush: A Love Story was an official selection of the 2018 OutFest LA, an played at numerous festivals including BFI Flare London LGBTQ+ Film Festival as well as NewFests, New Yorks’s LGBTQ Film Festival.

The acquisition deal for 2 In The Bush was negotiated upon by Anna Roberts of Comedy Dynamics and filmmaker Laura Madalinski.

Grasshopper Film has acquired the U.S. distribution rights for Matthew Barney’s Redoubt, a loose adaptation of the classical myth of Diana and Actaeon. Redbout will be released on October 30 at Film Forum in New York before expanding to other cities.

The film unfolds as a series of hunts in the wilderness of Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains. The characters communicate a mythological narrative through dance, letting movement replace language as they pursue each other and their prey.

Redboubt premiered as part of a major exhibition at the Yale University Art Gallery. Written and directed by Barney, the film is produced by Barney, Sadie Coles and Barbara Gladstone. It features performances by Barney, Anette Wachter, Eleanor Bauer, Laura Stokes, K.J Holmes and Sandra Lamouche.

The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey, President and Founder of Grasshopper Film with Barney’s studio.