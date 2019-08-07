Comcast-Owned Sky Invests In British Natural History Producer True To Nature

Comcast-owned Sky has bought a stake in UK natural history producer True to Nature.

The company’s Sky Studios has taken a 24.9% stake in the company, which makes Gangs of Lemur Island for Smithsonian Channel and Love Nature.

The business was founded in 2016 by former Head of the BBC Natural History Unit Wendy Darke. It marks the first investment by Sky Studios, which Deadline understands is already eyeing investments in the U.S.

Gary Davey, CEO, Sky Studios, said, “The content coming out of True to Nature has blown us away. Viewers have never been more interested in the natural world than they are today and all of us at Sky Studios can’t wait to work with Wendy and the team to see what we can create together. “

Wendy Darke, Founder & CEO, True to Nature, added, “At True to Nature, the natural world is at the heart of everything we do. We want to use storytelling to build lifelong relationships between viewers and the natural world. Our new and exciting creative partnership with Sky Studios feels like the natural next step to continue to realise our ambitions for True To Nature and we’re looking forward to making our dreams, reality.”