CMA Fest Special Tops ‘Big Brother’ In Viewers, Gives ABC Sunday Win

ABC’s three-hour CMA Fest special scored a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.69 million viewers in primetime Sunday, giving the network an easy win in both metrics for the night.

The Country Music Association’s annual performance show was down a tenth from last year’s edition but mostly even in eyeballs, giving it more than the night’s traditional leader, CBS’ Big Brother (1.1, 4.31M), which still was Sunday’s top-rated show.

The night’s most viewed show was a repeat 60 Minutes at 7 PM. CBS also rolled out originals of Instinct (0.3, 3.14M) and the season finale of The Good Fight (0.2, 2.71M), both even week over week.

Fox’s only original on Sunday was the Fred Savage-fronted What Just Happened ??! (0.2, 730,000), which was also on par.

NBC and the CW aired repeats.