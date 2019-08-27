Clarification On Deadline Matthew Modine-LAT Article

In the conveyance of SAG-AFTRA presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s objections to a Los Angeles Times article last week about his use of videos from the New York Film Academy on his website, a Deadline report inaccurately summarized the LAT article. In particular, the Department of Labor and SAG-AFTRA rules quoted by the LAT are clear that a union candidate may not accept a direct or in-kind contribution from any employer. It is irrelevant whether the candidate is an employee of the employer, or whether the employer has any relationship with the union. Modine continues to maintain he did not break the rules.