City on a Hill, starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, is to return for a second season at Showtime. The premium broadcaster has handed the crime drama another run ahead of its season one finale.

Showtime said that the Sunday night drama was reaching 3.5M viewers per week. The announcement was made by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks, at the TCA summer press tour.

Created, written and executive produced by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) and based on an original idea by Affleck, City on a Hill is set in early 1990s Boston when the city was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm, until it suddenly all changed. The drama is a fictional account of what was called the “Boston Miracle.” Driving that change is assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

With Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) serving as showrunner and executive producer, City on a Hill, produced by Showtime, also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood) and Tony nominee Jere Shea (Passion), with Kevin Dunn (Veep) recurring and guest star Sarah Shahi (Fairly Legal).

Along with MacLean and Tom Fontana, City on a Hill is executive produced by Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Michael Cuesta, Barry Levinson and consulting producer James Mangold. Kevin Bacon and Jorge Zamacona serve as co-executive producers.

“City on a Hill is that addictive kind of meaty and messy show we love at Showtime,” said Levine. “With the inspired pairing of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge and the inspired writing of Tom Fontana and Chuck MacLean, we believe there is a rich future for this compelling series.”