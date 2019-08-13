Cinema Audio Society To Honor Tom Fleischman With Career Achievement Award

The Cinema Audio Society revealed that they will honor Oscar and Emmy-winning Sound Mixer Tom Fleischman, CAS with the CAS Career Achievement Award, the organization’s highest accolade. Fleischman will be presented with the honor at the 56th CAS Awards which will take place January 25, 2020, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“I am delighted to announce the selection of Tom Fleischman by the CAS for our Career Achievement Honoree at this year’s 56th Annual CAS Awards,” said CAS President Karol Urban. “Tom is a world-renowned sound mixer with a portfolio of over 190 films and over 20 television projects.”

She continued, “It is hard to be a fan of the small or large screen without having experienced the work of this talented sound artist. Whether collaborating with Martin Scorsese or mixing rare footage of some of the world’s most renowned musical artists, Tom is a powerhouse professionally as well as a true citizen of his community. He shares his passion for sound with all around him and generously gives back to his community as a board member and mentor to the next generation of professionals. It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I announce the selection of Tom Fleischman for this honor.”

Related Story Cinema Audio Awards 2020 Timeline Set; Ceremony Three Weeks Earlier

“I am thrilled to be receiving this honor, said Fleischman. “The recognition of my peers is the greatest gift I could ever receive.”

A New York City native, Fleischman is the son of film editor Dede Allen and television documentary writer/producer/director Stephen Fleischman. His career began in 1969 as an apprentice film editor. In 1971, he went on to work for Image Sound Studios. It was there where his interest in sound began. He began cataloging and creating a sound effects library and recording sound effects and foley.

In 1973 Tom joined Trans/Audio Inc. where he worked in the transfer department and was given the opportunity to begin mixing under the tutelage of the well-respected New York re-recording mixer Richard Vorisek. In 1979, he mixed his first commercial feature film, Jonathan Demme’s Melvin And Howard. In 1981 he and Vorisek were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound for their work on Warren Beatty’s Reds.

While at Trans/Audio he worked with Martin Scorsese and Thelma Schoonmaker on Raging Bull. He then joined Vorisek on the mixing of King of Comedy. From there, he continued to collaborate with Scorsese and in 1985 he moved to Sound One where he would develop long-term working relationships with directors like Demme, Spike Lee, John Sayles, David Frankel, Oliver Stone and Ron Howard. He earned four more Oscar nominations for Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Martin Scorsese’s Gangs Of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), and Hugo (2012) for which he also won an Oscar and BAFTA Award.

On the TV side, he won Emmy Awards in 2006 for Scorsese’s documentary, Bob Dylan: No Direction Home. He added two more Emmys to his name in 2012 for the HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Alex Gibney’s Showtime documentary History of The Eagles.

Most recently, he worked on Lee’s BlacKKKlansman and documentaries on the life of Elvis Presley, the history of Rolling Stone Magazine as well as the documentary Free Solo for Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. His work with Scorsese continues with Rolling Thunder Revue and the forthcoming feature The Irishman.

Past CAS Career Achievement honorees include Lee Orloff, Anna Behlmer, John Pritchett, Doc Kane, David MacMillan, Andy Nelson, Chris Newman, Scott Millan, Jeffrey S. Wexler, Randy Thom, Dennis Sands, Ed Greene, Mike Minkler, Willie Burton, Gary Rydstrom, Charles Wilborn, Jim Webb, Richard Portman, Tomlinson Holman, Les Fresholtz, Walter Murch, and Don Rogers.