‘Christina On The Coast’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV

HGTV has ordered a 13-episode second season of its hit docuseries Christina on the Coast, starring real estate and design expert Christina Anstead, for premiere in early 2020.

The new season will spotlight Christina’s custom SoCal-inspired designs for clients, as well as her personal journey with her new husband Ant Anstead, their blended family and their first baby together.

The first season was a ratings success for HGTV, helping it rank as the #2 cable net in the Thursday 9-9:30 PM ET/PT timeslot during the show’s run.

“HGTV knew Christina on the Coast would be a winner and the series absolutely delivered,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “More than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch the freshman season because they loved having a new opportunity to watch Christina evolve personally and professionally. We’ve seen her continue to gain popularity with our audience, so we couldn’t be more excited about the performance of the series. In season two, we will join Christina as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family, including her husband and new baby. Everyone is rooting for her and her family as they build a whole new life.”