Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar And More Join Robert Rodriguez’s ‘We Can Be Heroes’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming superhero pic We Can Be Heroes has justed added a flood of talent to their robust ensemble. Christian Slater (Mr. Robot, The Wife), YaYa Gosselin (FBI Most Wanted, The Purge) and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel, This Is Us) are set for the movie which is currently shooting in Texas.

The pic follows the children of Earth’s superheroes after their parents have been kidnapped by alien invaders. The children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

In addition to Slater, Gosselin, Akbar and the previously announced Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, the pic will also feature Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken (The Kids are Alright, A Christmas Story Live!), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Hala Finley (Man with a Plan, Backroads) Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Family Reunion, SWAT), Lotus Blossom (Magic Max), Lyon Daniels (Patriot), Nathan Blair (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, Better Luck Tomorrow),Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box, Waco), Adriana Barraza (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Babel, Cake, Penny Dreadful) and Christopher McDonald (Mr. Iglesias, Wetlands) and Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Wonder Woman 1984).

Rodriguez, a genre-centric filmmaker, isn’t a stranger to action pics starring kids. He previously directed, wrote, and produced the Spy Kids franchise as well as the superhero pic The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. He also recently directed Alita: Battle Angel as well as Sin City and the follow-up Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.