‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Says USA Reality Series Moving Forward Despite Legal, Family Issues

Reality star Todd Chrisley has fired back on social media concerning a pending indictment for financial crimes and trouble within his family. He also said his USA Networks show would go on despite the swirling drama.
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, were federally indicted on Wednesday on conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd Chrisley, a multi-millionaire real estate mogul, was was reportedly investigated in 2017 for allegations of tax evasion and legal residency in Georgia, despite the family living in Florida.
The Chrisleys and their accountant have reportedly been charged in Georgia’s Northern District with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion. Chrisley legal representatives have denied the allegations, claiming they are based on “complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.”
“We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn’t been cancelled,” he said.
