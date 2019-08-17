‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Says USA Reality Series Moving Forward Despite Legal, Family Issues

Reality star Todd Chrisley has fired back on social media concerning a pending indictment for financial crimes and trouble within his family. He also said his USA Networks show would go on despite the swirling drama.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, were federally indicted on Wednesday on conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd Chrisley, a multi-millionaire real estate mogul, was was reportedly investigated in 2017 for allegations of tax evasion and legal residency in Georgia, despite the family living in Florida.

The Chrisleys and their accountant have reportedly been charged in Georgia’s Northern District with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion. Chrisley legal representatives have denied the allegations, claiming they are based on “complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.”

Related Story 'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Plead Not Guilty To Federal Tax-Evasion And Fraud Charges - Update

Chrisley shared an image to his Instagram account of a quote by televangelist Robert H. Schuller: “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” He blamed a former employee for any legal troubles. “Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it,’ Chrisley said. “Please don’t fall victim to false prophets , don’t give attention to the attention seekers, stay steady on your course , grieve the loss of ones you love that didn’t love you, pray for them even though they have wronged you , forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on.”

The quote may be a veiled reference to his daughter, Lindsie , who has claimed her father was threatening to leak her alleged sex tape reportedly involving Bachelor contestant Robby Hayes unless she assisted him in covering up his tax evasion problems.

Despite the drama, the eighth season will move forward, Todd Chrisley said.

“We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn’t been cancelled,” he said.