‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Indicted On Federal Tax-Evasion And Fraud Charges

A grand jury in Atlanta has indicted Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley on federal tax-evasion charges. Prosecutors said the husband and wife featured on USA Network’s flagship reality series face multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.

The Justice Department said the Chrisleys’ accountant, Peter Tarantino, also has been indicted on tax-related offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said today: “From at least as early as 2007 through approximately 2012, Todd and Julie Chrisley allegedly conspired to defraud numerous banks by providing the banks with false information such as personal financial statements containing false information, and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving millions of dollars in loans.”

The DOJ added, “Todd and Julie Chrisley allegedly did not timely file income tax returns for the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 tax years or timely pay federal income taxes for any of those years.’

Read more details of the indictment below.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, said today. “Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges, and they will have their day in court.”

USA Network had no comment when reached by Deadline.

Todd Chrisley addressed the charges today in an Instagram post, in which he blames the couple’s accountant for the indictments:

Chrisley Knows Best follows the lives self-made multimillionaire Georgia real estate investor Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie and their children. USA has renewed the series for Season 7, which is set to premiere in October. The show also has spawned Growing Up Chrisley, a spinoff featuring the couple’s adult children Chase and Savannah Chrisley that premiered its second season last week. None of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s children is named in the indictment.

Here are the Justice Department’s details of the case, which is being investigated by the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation:

From at least as early as 2007 through approximately 2012, Todd and Julie Chrisley allegedly conspired to defraud numerous banks by providing the banks with false information such as personal financial statements containing false information, and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving millions of dollars in loans.

After fraudulently obtaining these loans, the Chrisleys allegedly used much of the proceeds for their own personal benefit. In 2014, two years after the alleged bank fraud scheme ended, Todd and Julie Chrisley allegedly used fabricated bank statements and a fabricated credit report that had been physically cut and taped or glued together when applying for and obtaining a lease for a home in California.

Todd Chrisley, 51, and Julie Chrisley, 46, both of Nashville, Tennessee are also charged with conspiring with their Roswell, Georgia-based accountant, Peter Tarantino, 56, of Milton, Georgia to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

In February 2017, Todd Chrisley publicly claimed on a national radio program “obviously the federal government likes my tax returns because I pay 750,000 to 1 million dollars just about every year so the federal government doesn’t have a problem with my taxes.” However, Todd and Julie Chrisley allegedly did not timely file income tax returns for the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 tax years or timely pay federal income taxes for any of those years.

Instead, the Chrisleys and Tarantino allegedly took steps to obstruct IRS collection efforts, which included hiding income, lying to third parties about their tax returns, and – in Tarantino’s case – lying to FBI and IRS-CI Special Agents.