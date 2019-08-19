Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Niecy Nash Set As Host For BET’s Black Girls Rock! Awards

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Chicago Med’: Dominic Rains To Recur On Season 5 Of NBC Drama Series

NBC

A hard-partying doctor is heading to Chicago Med. Dominic Rains (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of NBC’s hit drama series.

Rains will play Dr. Marcel Crockett, Chicago Med’s newest ED doctor who hails from Louisiana. He gambles, drinks and parties all night but hooks himself to an IV drip in the morning to slide into work like a true badass.

From Emmy-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows the emotional day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling, Oliver Platt, Brian Tee and S. Epatha Merkerson star.

Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Derek Haas, Michael Waxman, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Rains most recently played Kasius on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and he previously recurred on Powers.

Chicago Med is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad