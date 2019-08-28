‘Chicago Fire’s Joe Minoso To Recur On Epix’s ‘Get Shorty’

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire‘s Joe Minoso has booked a recurring role opposite Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano on the upcoming third season of Epix’s Get Shorty, from MGM Television.

Get Shorty is based in part on Elmore Leonard’s 1990 bestselling novel and created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment). The dark comedy follows Miles Daly (O’Dowd), muscle for a Nevada crime ring who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood with the help of a washed-up producer, Rick Moreweather (Romano), as a means to leave his criminal past behind. In season two, Miles struggled to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood was jeopardized when the washed-up producer, with whom he partnered in season one, agreed to wear a Federal wire.

In season three, Miles (O’Dowd) embraces more ruthless methods as he settles scores and attempts to climb the Hollywood ladder.

Minoso will play Hector, a Capotillo gang leader that controls crime in Los Angeles.



Get Shorty season three is executive produced by Holmes and Adam Arkin (The Americans, Sneaky Pete). The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Minoso plays the series regular role of Joe Cruz on NBC’s Chicago Fire, which premieres its eighth season this fall. Minoso recently signed with Abrams Artists Agency and continues to be managed by Velocity Entertainment Partners.