‘Chicago Fire’: Alberto Rosende To Recur On Season 8 Of NBC Firefighter Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Shadowhunters alum Alberto Rosende is set for a recurring role on the upcoming eighth season of NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Rosende will play Blake Gallo, a young firefighter who loves his job, joins Firehouse 51 as the CFD expands the number of firefighters on second shift. Casey (Jesse Spencer), Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Severide (Taylor Kinney) — impressed with Gallo’s relentless energy — take him under their wings.

From executive producer Dick Wolf and co-creator Derek Haas, Chicago Fire looks into the lives of the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 who risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their city.

In addition to Spencer, Eigenberg and Kinney, cast includes Eamonn Walker, Kara Kilmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Annie Ilonzeh, Christina Stolte, Joe Minoso and Yuri Sardarov.

Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment. In addition to Wolf and Haas, executive producers include Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Rosende is best known for his starring role as Simon Lewis in Shadowhunters, which aired for three seasons on Freeform. He is currently the face of Old Spice’s new ad campaign entitled “Never Let a Friend Lose His Swagger.” Rosende is repped by Innovative Artists and Wishlab, Inc.

Chicago Fire season 8 premieres September 25 on NBC.