‘Charmed’: Jordan Donica Joins As New Series Regular For Season 2

The Vera-Vaughn sisters will be meeting an intriguing new character in the upcoming second season of the CW’s Charmed. Jordan Donica is joining the cast as a new series regular in the role of Jordan, a mysterious law student/amateur boxer that the Vera-Vaughn sisters meet in the new world in which they now find themselves.

In the new version of Charmed, after the tragic death of their mother, three sisters (played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock) in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content. Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O’Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin) and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild) executive produce.

On television, Donica recently guest-starred on Blue Bloods. An accomplished theatre actor, Donica recently originated the role of Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Tony nominated Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady. He most recently starred as Lancelot in Lincoln Center Theater’s gala production of Camelot opposite Lin Manuel Miranda. Donica made his debut starring as Raoul in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. Donica is repped by The Talent House, Park Avenue Artists, Bold MP and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Season 2 of Charmed premieres Friday, October 11 at 8 PM on The CW.