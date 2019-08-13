Charlotte Gainsbourg Signs With ICM Partners

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (10229827c) Charlotte Gainsbourg Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019

EXCLUSIVE: The Cannes Film Festival, two-time Cesar Award and Independent Spirit-winning actress has inked with ICM Partners.

Charlotte Gainsbourg recently starred in Reed Morano’s 2018 Sundance Film Festival premiere I Think We’re Alone Now, opposite Elle Fanning and Peter Dinklage. Her other recent credits include Universal Pictures’ crime drama The Snowman, opposite Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson, directed by Tomas Alfredson and produced by Martin Scorsese. She won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her turn in Lars von Trier’s 2009 pic Antichrist. She has been nominated for four Cesar Awards, and won two, for her performances in La Buche and L’Effrontee.

Related Story Rob Reiner Signs With ICM Partners

Ms. Gainsbourg also appeared in Alexandros Avranas’ independent film Dark Crimes, opposite Jim Carrey, and opposite Richard Gere in Joseph Cedar’s dark comedy Norman: The Moderate Rise and Traffic Fall of a New York Fixer, a Sony Pictures Classics release. She and co-star Marion Cotillard opened the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in director Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts. She also appeared in Roland Emmerich’s Independence. Day: Resurgence. Gainsbourg shared an Independent Spirit Robert Altman award with the cast of the Bob Dylan fantasy biopic I’m Not There.

She has been a longtime collaborator with von Trier, including her lead roles in Nymphomaniac, Volumes I and II, Antichrist, and Melancholia. Gainsbourg has also worked with such filmmakers as Alejandro González Iñárritu,, Michel Gondry , Wim Wenders and the late Franco Zeffirelli.

As a musician, Gainsbourg released her fifth studio album, Rest, in the fall of 2017. In 2006, she released her second album, 5:55, to critical and international acclaim and in 2009, her third album, IRM (produced by Beck, among collaborations with other marquee international artists).

Gainsbourg continues to be managed by Untitled Entertainment and represented by Kate Buckley at 42 in the United Kingdom, and Claire Blondel at Artmedia in Paris for French projects.