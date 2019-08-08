CBSN Local Rollout Accelerates With Streaming News Set For 13 Markets With CBS O&Os

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive unveiled plans today to accelerate the rollout of CBSN Local in time for the 2020 election push. The direct-to-consumer streaming news service is headed to all 13 major U.S. markets where CBS Television Stations have local news operations.

The ad-supported CBSN Local’s services feature 24/7 anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events in the region as well as a library of local news content that’s available on-demand. It debuted in New York last year and expanded to Los Angeles in June. CBSN Boston is expected to launch soon, with CBSN San Francisco Bay Area scheduled to debut during in Q4.

The nine markets included in planned expansion are Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Denver, Miami, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The CBS Local services ultimately be included as live channels on CBS All Access in their respective markets.

“The early success of CBSN New York and CBSN Los Angeles has exceeded our expectations,” said Peter Dunn, President of CBS Television Stations. “It is clear there is significant demand for high-quality local news coverage on streaming services, and we are moving forward with excitement as we prepare to launch CBSN Local services in all 13 of our local news markets.”

Added Adam Wiener, EVP and General Manager of CBS Local Digital Media, “The collaboration between CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive, coupled with the enthusiastic response from the teams at our local stations, has created a winning combination, both for CBS and the millions of viewers we serve.”

Said Christy Tanner, EVP and General Manager of CBS News Digital: “Access to reliable local news is a priority for our audiences from coast to coast. The ability to now provide our viewers with authoritative reporting on communities across America through individual streaming channels as we head into 2020 is a pivotal milestone in CBSN’s evolution.”