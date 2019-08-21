‘CBS This Morning’ Names New Director, Managing Editor & Senior Broadcast Producer

CBS This Morning has made three key staff additions under the morning news program’s new leadership. Shanta Fripp has been promoted to director of CBS This Morning, Claudia Milne has joined as managing editor and Jon Tower has been elevated to senior broadcast producer, the position previously held by executive producer Diana Miller prior to her promotion to the top role last spring.

Fripp, who joined CBS in 2001 as an assistant in the market research department, has won two Emmys for her work on the network’s morning program. Previously, she was the director of CBS This Morning: Saturday.

Milne comes to CBS News from ProPublica where she was the senior editor of video. Her projects included ProPublica’s first full length documentary, Unprotected, which recently won a Murrow Award. Before that, she was the head of Global TV at Bloomberg. Milne also worked for nearly two decades at the BBC. She begins her new job on Sept. 3.

Tower has been with the CBS This Morning senior team for the past five years, overnight and in the control room. Previously, Tower spent 10 years at MSNBC as a senior producer for Morning Joe.

“I’m thrilled to announce these additions to the CBS This Morning senior team,” said Miller. “Shanta, Claudia and Jon will each play a crucial role in continuing to realize our mission: delivering news and original reporting that matters to audiences across America.”