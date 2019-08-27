CBS Sets Season-Premiere Dates For ‘The Talk’, Soaps & Game Shows

CBS has set the premiere dates for new seasons of its daytime program lineup of soap operas and talk and game shows.

Marie Osmond is joining Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the panel of The Talk for its 10th season, which is set to bow at 2 p.m. Monday, September 9.

CBS

The Young and the Restless, which has been TV’s No. 1 daytime drama since the George H.W. Bush administration, kicks off its 47th season on Tuesday, September 3. It will see Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) rivalry with his son Adam (Mark Grossman) take a shocking turn, while Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) battles his dark side.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful — which this month topped the soap opera demo for the first time in its long history — launches Season 33 on Monday, September 16. After an argument with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) over Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) misdeeds, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) spends the night with another woman. Also, tragedy strikes Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont), and Shauna’s (Denise Richards) attempt to make peace with the Forrester family in the wake of Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) terrible deception backfires.

Related Story CBS Developing United Nations Workplace Comedy 'UNprofessionals' Produced By Seth Rogen & Lionsgate TV

The Price Is Right, the Drew Carey-hosted dean of daytime game shows, comes on down for its 48th season starting Monday, September 23, as does Season 11 of Let’s Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady.

“For more than three decades, CBS has been the undeniable audience favorite in daytime television,” said Angelica McDaniel, EVP CBS Daytime Programs. “From our iconic and exciting game shows, to the intriguing and compelling storytelling of our daytime dramas, our award-winning programming makes a clear connection with viewers every weekday, 52 weeks each year. And this fall, with Marie Osmond joining The Talk, we’ll have an exciting, warm and authentic new face at the table. We look forward to having viewers join us every day on CBS for a season full of entertaining, real and unforgettable moments.”

Daytime Emmy Awards Full Winners List: ‘The Young and the Restless’, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, ‘Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Take Top Honors