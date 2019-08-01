CBS has handed dating reality series Love Island a second season.

The broadcaster is showing faith in the remake of the British entertainment format, which is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg.

The show, which has aired five nights a week in an 8pm slot since July 9, ends its opening run on August 7. Contestants will return to the Love Island villa, situated in Fiji, for another run next summer.

The announcement was made during the TCA summer press tour by CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl and Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment

While the show hasn’t quite exploded in the overnight ratings, it has performed well for a young audience, bringing the network’s average down considerably during its timeslot. The show has expanded CBS’ summer audience, been well received by young female audiences and has performed well digitally, becoming the network’s most-streamed new show on CBS All Access and CBS.com in over a year. It also remains a fixture for social media fans.

The British series just finished its fifth season in the UK with its highest ever ratings for its finale. However, the first couple of seasons of the UK version were soft in the ratings and it only exploded in its third outing.

The show, which is produced by ITV Entertainment, features a group of sexy young single “Islanders” on a lookout for romance who are brought together in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location.

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursby, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

“The passion of Love Island’s audience is incredible,” said Kahl. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the Network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”

Sherman added, “After its first season, the UK version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year. We believe first season U.S. fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer.”

“CBS has been a fantastic partner, understanding and supporting right from the get-go the value of Love Island as a format that transcends linear TV. We’re thrilled to be their partner on this show and to be working together on a new season we’re confident will continue to draw and enthrall viewers across platforms,” added ITV American CEO David George.