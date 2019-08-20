CBS News Boosts Samantha Graham To VP Of Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Graham, who joined CBS News in 2016 as executive director of communications, has been promoted to vice president.

Graham has primarily focused on CBS This Morning and CBS This Morning: Saturday. CBS has sought to differentiate its morning show from Today and Good Morning America by emphasizing news over lifestyle and celebrity segments. Graham has guided publicity efforts around the show’s breaking stories, interviews and live broadcasts from venues like the 2016 political conventions and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The anchor desk at CBS This Morning has also seen significant changes over the past three years. Charlie Rose exited the program in 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King co-anchored for the next year and a half before O’Donnell this summer became anchor of the CBS Evening News. King remains as co-host of the morning show, along with Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

Graham’s promotion was announced by Christa Robinson, SVP of Communications for CBS News.

“Her successful efforts to launch the new CTM anchor team and tireless efforts each day – with her colleague Tucker Hart – continue to strengthen the brand awareness and public perception of the program,” Robinson said in an internal memo. “Samantha has been an advocate for the programs and all of her CTM colleagues since she joined, and we are thrilled to have her on the team going forward.”

Prior to joining CBS, Graham worked in PR at Turner Broadcasting for more than two decades. Based in New York, she headed up communications for networks and digital properties including TNT, TBS, truTV and Turner Classic Movies. She also had earlier career stints at the Museum of Modern Art’s film and video department, where she oversaw publicity, and at The American Film Institute.