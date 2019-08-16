CBS Nabs Mother-Daughter Comedy From ‘Fam’ Creator Corinne Kingsbury & Kapital As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: The creative team behind last season’s CBS comedy series Fam, creator/executive producer Corinne Kingsbury, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, have reunited for another multi-camera comedy project, which has landed at CBS with a put pilot commitment.

Written by Kingsbury, the untitled half-hour is a semi-autobiographical comedy about a daughter and her mom. When Penelope’s career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband’s, they call on Penelope’s young single mom, Georgia, to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid.

Kingsbury executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV’s Trilling.

In addition to creating and executive producing Fam, starring Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell, which ran on CBS for one season, Kingsbury is the creator and executive producer of the CW/CBS TV Studios drama series In the Dark, which was renewed for a second season.

Before teaming with TrillTV and Kapital for Fam, Kingsbury sold another multi-camera comedy to CBS with them and previously worked on Kapital’s ABC comedy series Back In the Game. Kingsbury also was a writer on The Newsroom for the first two seasons and also worked on Sin City Saints. She is repped by Fourth Wall Management.