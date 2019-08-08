CBS Matches Viacom’s Stellar Quarter With Record Q2 Revenue And Profit Marks

Reporting second-quarter results on the same day that sister company Viacom reported its own stellar financials, CBS set records for revenue, adjusted operating income and earnings per share.

The EPS figure of $1.16 beat Wall Street estimates by three cents and revenue of $3.81 billion also cleared the bar set by analysts by a good $100 million.

“We continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy, which is to invest in our premium content and direct-to-consumer streaming services,” acting CEO Joe Ianniello said. “We achieved double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter, with increases in each of our three key revenue sources. Our direct-to-consumer services, CBS All Access and Showtime, continue to perform strongly, helping fuel a 13% increase in affiliate and subscription fee revenue for the quarter. And we remain on track to reach our goal of 25 million subscribers combined by 2022. Meanwhile, advertising grew 7%, and we have continued momentum as we head into the back half of the year, thanks to another robust upfront, with solid gains in pricing. Content licensing also had a very strong quarter, up 12%, as we continue to build a lucrative portfolio by creating must-have programming for our own content brands in addition to highly successful content for third-party platforms.”

Merger talks are continuing between CBS and Viacom, which are due to reunite 13 years after splitting apart.

