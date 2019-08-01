CBS is eyeing “cost-effective” original programming that it can air on Saturday evenings ahead of 48 Hours.

The broadcaster largely airs repeats on Saturday night between 8pm and 10pm ahead of the news/documentary show that has run since 1988.

But CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said he was personally invested to find a show for Saturdays.

“We do very well with original programming at 10pm with 48 Hours and I would like to crack the code earlier in the evening and find something that is cost-effective but can still drive some audiences,” he said.

Kahl, speaking at the TCA summer press tour, added, “Saturday night is a unique issue; there is lower viewership on Saturday but it is a little bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy, if you don’t put great shows on, no one is going to come.”

In the past, CBS has used Saturdays to air original drama with the second season of Hack, written by David Koepp and starring David Morse and Andre Braugher, aired in a Saturday night slot in the 2002/03 season and Terry George and Jack Maple’s The District, which starred Craig T. Nelson, launched in a Saturday night slot in 2000.

Other shows that have been tried on Saturday nights include international co-pro Ransom, which was a Canadian/French co-pro produced by eOne, highlighting a model that may work for Kahl in the future.