CBS Developing United Nations Workplace Comedy ‘UNprofessionals’ Produced By Seth Rogen & Lionsgate TV

CBS has put in development UNprofessionals, a single camera comedy from writers Andy Schwartz (Scrubs, Mighty Med), Randy and Jason Sklar (Just Saying, Work From Home), Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver’s Point Grey and Lionsgate TV. Jay Chandrasekhar (Arrested Development, New Girl) is set to direct and executive produce.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Schwartz and the Sklar brothers, UNprofessionals is a behind the scenes look at a group of the least important people working at one of the world’s most important places: The United Nations.

Schwartz, the Sklar brothers and Chandrasekhar executive produce with Rogen, Goldberg, Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

The project was developed by the executive producers and writers alongside Point Grey’s Vice President and Head of Television Loreli Alanis, and is one of the first projects under Lionsgate and Point Grey’s multiplatform content deal announced earlier this year.

Schwartz was a writer on Scrubs from 2006-2010. He created Disney XD’s Mighty Med and served as consulting producer on Lab Rats: Elite Force.

The Sklar brothers are identical twin comedians and actors. They formerly hosted the show Cheap Seats on ESPN Classic. Their other television credits include Mighty Med, Childrens Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy and Curb Your Enthusiasm among many others.

Schwartz is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer, The Sklars are repped by Artists First, APA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.