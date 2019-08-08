CBS & AT&T Strike Carriage Deal, Ending Blackout On DirecTV Services

CBS and AT&T have struck a carriage deal, ending the blackout on AT&T-owned satellite giant DirecTV.

The two companies have reached a deal, ending the dispute, which has seen CBS stations in NYC, LA and across the nation go dark on DirectTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse cable systems since July 20.

The multi-year deal also includes CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel and all stations will return to AT&T homes from today.

The two companies said they “regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience”.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 26 CBS-owned stations in 17 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.