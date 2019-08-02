CBS And Viacom Set Merged Management Structure To Play To “Strongest Strengths”

CBS and Viacom have settled the question of who will run the combined entity when the Great Reunion finally occurs, likely next Thursday.

Bob Bakish, currently CEO of Viacom, is in line to head the merged company. Joe Ianniello, who has been acting CEO of CBS, will continue to run the CBS assets as the

Sources close the situation tell Deadline that the new planned management structure is an effort to “draw from our strongest strengths.”

The installation of Bakish, interestingly, comes just a year after former CBS bos Les Moonves went to legal war with Shari Redstone, head of CBS and Viacom controlling shareholder National Amusements, over a previous scheme to have Bakish in a key role. Moonves, who was ousted last fall after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from a dozen women, always insisted on Ianniello as No. 2, the same slot he is now slated to occupy.

Christina Spade, who was appointed CFO of CBS last year amid a widespread restructuring, is set to take on the same role for the new entity.

Many more pieces will need to fall in place, along with the financial terms of the deal. Management of the many business units is still coming into focus. A different corporate source said “it isn’t August 8 we’re concerned about; it’s Aug. 9” when the two companies effectively become one and the blending begins.