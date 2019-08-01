CBS All Access Picks Up ‘Console Wars’ Feature Doc & Develops Limited Series As Fulwell 73 Scores Celebrity Medium Series

CBS All Access is moving into feature documentaries for the first time with a film based on Blake J. Harris’ book Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation. The SVOD service is also developing a limited series based on the source material.

The feature doc is produced in partnership with Legendary Television Studios and Oscar-winning documentarian Doug Blush. It is directed by Harris and Jonah Tulis and is being executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Productions and Scott Rudin Productions.

The limited series is being written by Mike Rosolio and Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to direct.

Julian Rosenberg from Circle of Confusion produces both alongside Tulis and Harris.

Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo and the Battle that Defined a Generation, published by HarperCollins in 2014, is described as the mesmerizing, behind-the-scenes drama that chronicles how Sega, a small, scrappy gaming company led by an unlikely visionary and a team of rebels, took on the juggernaut Nintendo and revolutionized the video game industry.

Elsewhere, The Late Late Show With James Corden producer Fulwell 73 is producing a non-fiction series for CBS All Access with celebrity medium Thomas John. It is expected to air later this year or early next year.

The Untitled Thomas John Project stars Thomas Flanagan, a former Chicago drag queen who says he is a psychic medium with paranormal abilities who has previously starred in Lifetime’s Seatbelt Psychic.

The company also revealed that it would air poker tournament WSOP Bracelet Events. The event, is considered the most coveted non-monetary prize a poker player can win.

The new shows were unveiled by Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive, during the TCA summer press tour. DeBevoise also revealed that he expects the 8M subscribers that CBS All Access and Showtime’s digital service to grow to 25M by 2022.