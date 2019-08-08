CBS All Access Adding Children’s Programming; ‘Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs’, ‘Danger Mouse’, ‘Inspector Gadget’ Among Content

CBS All Access is making its first foray into children’s content. CBS’ digital SVOD and live streaming service said today it is adding children’s programming, including original series and more than 1,000 episodes of library programming, with rollout scheduled for later this year.

This is a new step in the evolution of the platform which previously had focused only on adult programming.

CBS All Access has teamed up with DHX Media and Boat Rocker Studios to license its first two original children’s series, ordering new seasons of DHX Media’s Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, and Boat Rocker’s new Danger Mouse, produced with BBC Children’s Productions. In addition, CBS All Access will add more than 1,000 episodes of library children’s programming including the classic original Danger Mouse series from Boat Rocker Studios and titles from DHX Media such as the classic Inspector Gadget, The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Madeline and Heathcliff.

“Based on the age and demographics of our subscriber base, with an average age of 44, we see a significant opportunity to invest in children’s programming and provide even more value for subscribers with new originals and a world-class library of programming, specifically catered to our subscribers’ children,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and COO, CBS Interactive.

CBS All Access signaled an expansion into younger demographics with its recent acquisition of past-season streaming rights to the upcoming CW/CBS TV Studios series Nancy Drew. CBS All Access median age of 44 is similar to that of the CW. Nancy Drew is considered a test case, and if it resonates with CBS All Access subscribers, the streamer would likely start developing young-adult original series.

Given the current expansion into children’s programming, CBS TV Studios may want to rethink the decision to sell its kids animated Star Trek series not go to CBS All Access, home to the new Star Trek franchise, but to Nickelodeon.. However, with the pending merger of CBS and Viacom, that may turn out to be a mute point soon.