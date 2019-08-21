Cavalry Media Hires Thunder Road Exec Barney Slobodin As Talent Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Barney Slobodin, who has spent the past six years at Thunder Road Pictures most recently as VP Production and Development, is joining Cavalry Media as a talent manager. He will add his client list to the Dana Brunetti- and Keegan Rosenberger-run company’s talent and literary division which launched in February.

That list includes Gomorrah: The Series actress Cristiana Dell’Anna and Egyptian director Mohamed Diab, whose most recent film Clash opened the Cannes 2016 Un Certain Regard section.

“We are very excited to have Barney join the Cavalry team,” said Cavalry Media partner Matt DelPiano, to whom Slobodin will report. “His experience, talent relationships, taste and work ethic all make him an excellent addition as we expand our management business.”

At Thunder Road, Slobodin was involved in the production of Hotel Mumbai and the upcoming crime thriller The Informer starring Rosamund Pike and Joel Kinnaman. He also shepherded development of Tarik Saleh’s thriller Violence of Action starring Chris Pine and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised. He also played an key role in the creation of (Co)Laboratory, a sports venture headed by Thunder Road founder Basil Iwanyk and former sports agent Jaymee Messler.

Slobodin previously worked at Escape Artists before joining CAA as an assistant in the talent department.