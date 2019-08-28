‘Catherine The Great’: HBO/Sky Sets Premiere Date For Limited Series

HBO has set 10 PM, Monday, October 21 for the premiere of Catherine The Great, the four-part limited series starring Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke.

The drama is set against the politically tumultuous and sexually charged court of Russian empress Catherine the Great (Mirren) who wielded supreme power throughout Russia for nearly half of the 18th century. The HBO/Sky production follows Catherine towards the end of her reign during her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin (Clarke). Amid scandal, intrigue and immense conflict, they develop a unique and devoted relationship, overcoming their adversaries and together serving as the architects of modern-day Russia through a series of liberalizing reforms.

Penned by HBO’s Elizabeth I scribe Nigel Williams, it also stars Joseph Quinn, Gina McKee, Rory Kinnear, Richard Roxburgh, Kevin McNally and Sam Palladio.

The series is executive produced by Helen Mirren, Philip Martin, who also directs, Nigel Williams, David Thompson, for Origin Pictures and Charlie Pattinson and Christine Healy for New Pictures.