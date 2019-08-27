UTA Climbs Aboard Peace Train, Signing Yusuf/Cat Stevens

UTA has bagged Yusuf/Cat Stevens, the song writer best known for Peace Train, Moonshadow and Morning Has Broken. The agency will rep the singer, who was Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inducted in 2014, along with his manager, Yoriyos Adamos at Catch Bull Management.

In addition to his achievements in music, Yusuf won the Man of Peace Award at The World Summit of Noble Peace Laureates for his “dedication to promote peace, the reconciliation of people, and to condemn terrorism.” Yusuf is furthering his philanthropic efforts with the launch of the “Peace Train” project, named after his timeless anthem for hope. The initiative is focused on providing relief, medical aid, and education to individuals in need, as well as promoting harmony and respect amongst children of diverse backgrounds.