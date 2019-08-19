Carrie Underwood To Host 53rd Annual CMA Awards With Special Guest Hosts Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Carrie Underwood will host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards in November, with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in a celebration of legendary women of country music.

The Country Music Association made the announcement today. The awards show broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 8-11 pm ET on ABC.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

Combined, Underwood (who has co-hosted since 2008), Parton and McEntire have scored 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins over the years, 11 of the wins for Female Vocalist of the Year. The three hold 14 nominations in the Entertainer of the Year category – Parton took that honor in ’78, McEntire in ’86.

Final awards nominees will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 28 on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Alex Rudzinski is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.