‘American Ninja Warrior’ Producer A. Smith & Co. Hires Banijay Studios North America’s Caroline Baumgard As CEO

American Ninja Warrior producer A. Smith & Co. has hired Banijay Studios North America exec Caroline Baumgard as CEO and parent company Tinopolis USA has named Frank Sinton As COO.

A. Smith & Co. founder Arthur Smith, who was CEO will become Chairman of the company and will focus on his duties as Chairman of Tinopolis USA, which also includes oversight of Magical Elves, as well as continuing to exec produce several of A. Smith’s franchises.

It is the latest change at the top for the group, which promoted Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon to chief operating officer and chief content officer of Nailed It! producer Magical Elves following the departure of founders Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz.

Baumgard joins A. Smith & Co. from Banijay Studios North America where she helped launch the studio in 2014 and served for five years as Chief Creative Officer. She was responsible for the development and management of all programming including ABC’s Child Support, and game show Don’t, which is hosted by Adam Scott and exec produced by Ryan Reynolds. She also developed, sold, and served as executive producer on hit reboots of Temptation Island (USA) and Wife Swap (Paramount) during her tenure.

Baumgard, who joins in October 2019, was at Endemol USA prior to Banijay and developed series including Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC), Wipeout (ABC), Fear Factor (NBC) and Deal or No Deal (NBC).

Meanwhile, Sinton, a 14-year veteran of A. Smith & Co., has been named Chief Operating Officer, Tinopolis USA, after having served in the same role at A. Smith & Co. Productions since 2011. He will continue in his role as President of A. Smith & Co.’s Dox division.

Smith will continue to executive produce series including American Ninja Warrior, Hell’s Kitchen and The Titan Games.

“Caroline’s creative instincts and exceptional relationships are two of the many reasons why she’s the perfect person to lead the next chapter of A. Smith & Co. when she joins us this fall,” said Smith. “I have every confidence that she will build upon our hard-earned reputation for creating big, high-quality, fan-favorite franchises for broadcast, cable and OTT buyers across the ever-expanding universe of viewing platforms.”

“Frank has been my closest confidante and a tremendous leader at A. Smith & Co. for well over a decade,” he added. “Expanding his role to include more oversight across the Tinopolis USA group of companies will immediately confer so many benefits to the broader team from his considerable expertise, and the TV ecosystem at large. Frank’s capabilities and grace cannot be overstated, and I’m so happy to continue working with him.”

“For Arthur to pass his CEO torch to me is a great honor and I look forward to building on the great success of the company by developing, selling, and producing even more global hits,” said Baumgard. “American Ninja Warrior is appointment television in my home. I’m not sure who is more excited about me running A. Smith & Co. as my next chapter, me or my kids.”