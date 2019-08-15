Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, Lily Tomlin To Receive Paley Honors

The Paley Center for Media will celebrate some of the greatest comedic moments and legends in television at this year’s The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends. Honorees include Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, Lily Tomlin

The event will take place on November 21 at 6:30 PM at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Paley Honors highlights groundbreaking comedic moments from sitcoms, scripted comedies, animated series, as well as variety, talk, and sketch shows. Each of the comedy icons will receive the Paley Honors Award, acknowledging their enduring impact on television comedy. Additional presenters and guests will be announced at a later time.

This year’s Paley Honors event will endow the creation of the Paley Center’s Comedy Collection, a compendium of programs and comedic moments across eight decades of television, which will be preserved as part of the Paley Archive, the world’s largest publicly accessible archive of TV and radio programming. The evening will also benefit the Paley Center’s ongoing education programs.

“From the hilarious antics of Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin, to Norman Lear’s unique ability to highlight the important social issues of the day, the marriage of comedy and television has brought so much joy to generations of television audiences,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We’re thrilled to pay special tribute to the comedic trailblazers who left their indelible mark on television.”

The Paley Honors production team is led by Reidy and chief programming officer and EVP Diane Lewis.

Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.