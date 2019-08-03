Cameron Boyce Disney Channel Tribute Remembers The Late Actor And Tells Fans Not To Bottle Emotions

The premiere of Cameron Boyce’s The Descendants 3 film last night paid multiple tributes to the late actor, who died July 8 in his sleep from epilepsy.

The end credits of the Disney Channel film featured a two-minute video highlighting Boyce’s career from his time on the sitcom Jessie to all three Descendants films. It ended by telling the fans to reach out to friends and family to discuss their feelings on his death, and told them, “You’ll feel better with time.”

The video included snips of old interviews with Boyce and his off-stage antics, praise from Jessie castmate Debby Ryan and director Kenny Ortega, and footage from his shows, including Michelle Obama’s guest appearance on Jessie.

“Everything you are … Every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched … you mean everything to us,” read the message that played throughout the video.

Boyce was 20 when he died in his sleep. He played Cruella de Vil’s teenage son, Carlos, in the Descendants, the story of the children of various Disney villains.

Online, the Disney Channel wrote, “Tonight’s premiere of #Descendants3 is dedicated to #CameronBoyce and is a celebration of his talent and the joy he brought to the world. You’ll always be in our hearts, Cameron ❤️.”

The red carpet premiere for Descendants 3 was cancelled last month in the wake of Boyce’s death.

Watch the video tribute above.