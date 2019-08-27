CAA Signs ‘Good Trouble’ Writer, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed artist, organizer, educator, and public speaker Patrisse Cullors for representation in all areas.

Cullors is known as the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network. In addition to her work with BLM, her advocacy shines through as a Chairperson of Reform LA Jails, and Founder and Board Chair of grassroots Los Angeles-based organization Dignity and Power Now.

On the TV side, Cullors is part of the writers’ room for the Freeform series Good Trouble. She initially served as a consultant for the first season of The Fosters spinoff to help with Malika (Zuri Adele) activism and social justice storyline. She joined the writers’ room for the second season.

Cullors also appeared in the Kenneth Paul Rosenberg’s documentary Bedlam, which sheds light on the state of mental health in the U.S. It premiered at Sundance earlier this year and Cullors’ family is one of four that share their personal stories about mental health. For her part, she shares the heartbreaking story of her brother Monte and his struggle with mental health. This opens the floodgates that unveil the country’s severely broken healthcare and prison system.

In 2016, Cullors published her memoir When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir which wnet on to become a New York Times bestseller. She has directed and produced numerous theater and performance pieces as well as docu-series.

Cullors will continue to be repped by Keppler Speakers and Victoria Sanders Books.