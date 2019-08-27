Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Clarification On Deadline Matthew Modine-LAT Article

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Sets Nov. 1 Theatrical Bow For Scorsese's The Irishman'

Read the full story

CAA Signs ‘Good Trouble’ Writer, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors

Dana Washington

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed artist, organizer, educator, and public speaker Patrisse Cullors for representation in all areas.

Cullors is known as the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network. In addition to her work with BLM, her advocacy shines through as a Chairperson of Reform LA Jails, and Founder and Board Chair of grassroots Los Angeles-based organization Dignity and Power Now.

On the TV side, Cullors is part of the writers’ room for the Freeform series Good TroubleShe initially served as a consultant for the first season of The Fosters spinoff to help with Malika (Zuri Adele) activism and social justice storyline. She joined the writers’ room for the second season.

Cullors also appeared in the Kenneth Paul Rosenberg’s documentary Bedlam, which sheds light on the state of mental health in the U.S. It premiered at Sundance earlier this year and Cullors’ family is one of four that share their personal stories about mental health. For her part, she shares the heartbreaking story of her brother Monte and his struggle with mental health. This opens the floodgates that unveil the country’s severely broken healthcare and prison system.

In 2016,  Cullors published her memoir When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir which wnet on to become a New York Times bestseller. She has directed and produced numerous theater and performance pieces as well as docu-series.

Cullors will continue to be repped by Keppler Speakers and Victoria Sanders Books.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad