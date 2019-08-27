CAA Signs ‘Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actress, comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner.

Gardner joined SNL in 2017 for the comedy sketch institution’s 43rd season. She also serves as the voice of the anthropomorphic cat “Cooch” on the Crackle series SuperMansion. She also lent her voice to other animated series including Bratz and Mike Tyson Mysteries.

She can currently be seen in the Netflix feature Otherhood directed by Cindy Chupack and starring Angela Bassett,

Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman. She can also be seen in the Warner Bros. comedy Life of the Party which starred Melissa McCarthy.

She was previously a member of the Sunday Company and Main Company at The Groundlings in Los Angeles.

Gardner will continue to be managed by Odenkirk Provissiero and Ziffren Brittenham.