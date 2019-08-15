CAA To Donate Funds From Scrapped Emmy Party To MPTF

A day after CAA was among the major Hollywood agencies to cancel plans to host their annual Emmy Weekend parties amid the ongoing standoff with the WGA, the agency said Thursday it instead is donating to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

The undisclosed sum will go to the MPTF’s Community Programs Fund, which supports social services and charitable assistance programs to members to help provide emotional and financial relief.

The news comes after Deadline reported yesterday that CAA, along with fellow Big 4 agencies WME, UTA and ICM Partners, as well as Paradigm, all canceled their staple Emmy bashes. The reason, as with the agencies’ scaled-back shindigs during Upfront Week in May: the fight between the Association of Talent Agents and the writers guild over a new franchise agreement.

Related Story Talent Agencies Cancel Emmy Parties Amid WGA-ATA Standoff

Last year, CAA had moved its Emmy party from its longtime location at the Bouchon in Beverly Hills to the Rose Cafe in Venice.

“As longtime supporters of the Motion Picture & Television Fund, we are honored to make this donation to the Community Programs Fund, which provides exceptional resources to those in our community in very challenging and trying circumstances,” CAA managing partner Steve Lafferty said in a release announcing the donation. “At CAA, we subscribe to the belief that when we take care of each other, good things happen. In light of the challenges facing so many in our industry today, we are proud to support the MPTF, which, for almost a century, has been dedicated to doing good work for people in our own community in difficult times.”

In 2018, MPTF’s social workers assisted 4,054 members in 34 states and distributed $2,978,612 in charitable financial assistance to the entertainment community, the organization said.

The ATA-WGA impasse began April 13, when the guild ordered all of its members to fire their agents who refused to sign its new Code of Conduct. At last count, more than 7,000 writers fired their agents, while CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners remain united in their opposition to the terms.