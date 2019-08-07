Click to Skip Ad
CAA Signs ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown

Cognito

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor, dancer and musician Miles Brown, best known for his role as Jack Johnson on ABC’s Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated comedy Black-ish.

Brown has received NAACP Image Award and BET Award nominations for his role on Black-ish, which will debut its sixth season September 24.

Brown has also used his dancing talents on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, America’s Got Talent, Yo Gabba Gabba! and Battlefield America, and was a runner-up on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. He also serves as the official Junior NBA reporter and is the youngest member of the Junior NBA Leadership Council.

He can be seen next in the comedy Boy Genius, where he stars opposite Rita Wilson. The feature film is set for a September 6 release.

Brown was previously represented by OSBRINK and will continue to be represented by BTB Management, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, and ID-PR.

