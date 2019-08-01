Bull star Michael Weatherly receiving “leadership coaching,” reveled CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl on-stage today at the TCA. Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron is also in “leadership training” too, the exec added.

“It is implied in the name that is how to be a leader on the set, it’s how to be a positive example for everyone,” the TV boss asserted of the non-mandatory counseling that the two men are undergoing. This follows the revelation last year that CBS paid out a confidential $9.5 million settlement to Eliza Dushku over sexual harassment allegations against Weatherly and her axing from the widely watched series in apparent retaliation.

“None of us are too old and too smart to learn to do something better,” said Kahl. “He is taking his responsibility as the head of a show to make the set a positive place to work,” the Entertainment boss added of former NCIS star Weatherly.

Kahl noted that he had been on the set of the recently renewed show’s fourth season. “They are all in a good place,” he declared of the production.

Questions of the so-called “isolated incident” on Bull, as well as issues of CBS’ overall culture and claims on Big Brother and more dominated the executive session that kicked off Thursday’s CBS day at the summer TCA. Clearly the hope was that this year would be a far cry from last year at the Beverly Hilton when Kahl became an executive piñata for the allegations swirling around then CBS kingpin Les Moonves and the overall culture at the company.

The names and pay grade may have changed, but not the topic.

Joined by SVP, Programming Thom Sherman, Kahl actually came out with bragging rights over ads sales for the upcoming season and the most-watched streak that the network continues to enjoy over the whole day.

Perhaps intending to blunt the topic of the morning, the often self-effacing exec noted, “we still have a lot of work to do,” Kahl also emphasized the diversity traction that CBS has made in recent years. Sherman added, “53% of our writers are women or people of color” and that “50% of out directors will be women or people of color’ in the near future as the network is “evolving culturally.”

Asked later why, in the context of Moonves and his fall from power last September Bull was brought back after the harassment claims and the payout to Dushku, Kahl was very blunt: “It’s a very popular show.” He added: “Michael is loved by our audience.”