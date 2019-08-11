K-Pop Superstars BTS Will Take “Extended Period Of Rest And Relaxation” After Final Concert

Korean pop superstars BTS will be taking what’s being termed an “official and extended period of rest and relaxation,” according to a Twitter post by its entertainment company.
The K-pop ensemble ends its run today at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert in South Korea. It is the group’s first break since its 2013 debut. The leave of absence was announced by Big Hit Entertainment, the South Korean entertainment company behind the group’s worldwide success.
“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” said the Twitter statement. “This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”
If this is the group’s swan song (the announcement claims they will return), they leave on a high note. Its Love Yourself Speak Yourself tour that started in May grossed $99.3 million on the stadium circuit. The tour was in support of its album Map of the Soul: Persona, a No. 1 album, the group’s third chart-topper.
BTS also has film industry success, landing in this week’s box office top 10 with music documentary Bring The Soul: The Movie. Directed by Jun-Soo Park, the title grossed just under $2.3M in 873 theaters, averaging $2,631, bringing its cume since opening Wednesday to $4.4M. Its weekend take landed it in the top 10 as of Sunday.
“BTS continues to be a powerful force at the box office with their latest film Bring The Soul: The Movie, which has broken records for the largest event release of all time by debuting in 111 countries,” said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby. “Their latest venture continues the trend of highly-successful music-based films dominating the box office across various genres and demographics.”
The film is the third from the K-pop superstars. The majority of territories began screening on August 7, with most screenings taking place through today. There are some theaters / territories that will continue to screen the title through next weekend.
