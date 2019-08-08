Bryan Greenberg & Charles Michael Davis Join Lea Michele In ABC Holiday Movie ‘Same Time, Next Christmas’

EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project) and The Originals alum Charles Michael Davis are set as the male leads opposite Lea Michele in ABC’s holiday movie Same Time, Next Christmas, from Freeform Studios.

In the movie, Michele plays Olivia Henderson, a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart, played by Davis, during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew – but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

Greenberg will play Gregg Harris, Olivia’s boyfriend, a super fit triathlete, dapper real estate agent who is always angling for the next big deal. He envisions him and Olivia as a super-team in Cincinnati real estate.

Davis is Jeff Cutler, a handsome, affable, charming young man — Olivia’s childhood friend and teenage heartthrob from their annual Christmas trips to Hawaii.



Same Time, Next Christmas, slated to premiere in December, is executive produced by EveryWhere Studios’ Tom Mazza and David Calvert Jones with Stephen Herek (Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure) set to direct. Karen Bloch Morse (Ice Castles) is writing. The movie is produced by Freeform Studios for ABC.

Greenberg can most recently be seen in the fifth season of hit series The Mindy Project for Hulu, and The Tick on Amazon. He just wrapped production on the independent film The Mental State. He also recently starred in the HBO biopic Bessie, opposite Queen Latifah, and directed by Mudbound’s Dee Rees.

Best known for his role as Marcel Gerard on the CW’s The Originals, Davis currently stars on TV Land’s critically acclaimed series Younger from Sex and the City creator, Darren Star. Davis was also recently seen as Ted on Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama, For The People.