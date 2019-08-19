Broadway’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Musical Finds Its Percy; Complete Cast Announced

The full touring cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is going to Broadway, producers announced today. The young company – all but one of the 10 actors will be making their Broadway debuts – will be headed by Chris McCarrell in the title role.

McCarrell originated the role of Percy Jackson in the 2017 Off-Broadway production of Lightning Thief (he’s the one with the Broadway credit – he played Marius in Les Misérables in 2014).

In addition to McCarrell, the cast, announced today by producers TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment, are all coming off the recently wrapped 2019 tour. They are Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes. The cast plays a total of 47 characters.

As previously announced, The Lightning Thief begins previews Friday, September 20, at the Longacre Theatre, with an official opening of Wednesday, October 16. The holiday engagement is strictly limited to 16 weeks – the Princess Diana musical Diana has been booked for the Longacre in March.

Lightning Thief, a musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel, features a book by Be More Chill book writer Joe Tracz (Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, making his Broadway debut.

Chris McCarrell Courtesy The Lightning Thief

Directed by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Patrick McCollum, Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson, a son of Poseidon, as he uses his newly discovered powers on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

The original TheaterWorksUSA musical production debuted in 2017 at Off Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Theater. The North American tour launched in Chicago in January 2019 and concluded last month at Boston’s Huntington Theatre Company.

McCarrell played the title role both Off Broadway and on the road, and appeared in NBC’s 2014 production of Peter Pan Live as Nibs, one of the Lost Boys.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle, Roy Lennox, Mary Maggio, Van Dean, and Meredith Lucio.