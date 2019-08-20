Broadway-Bound Musical Is Like Aldous Huxley, Cary Grant & Clare Booth Luce On Acid, Literally

Brave New World author Aldous Huxley, diplomat Clare Booth Luce and movie star Cary Grant now have two things in common: They all tried LSD, and they’ll all be subjects of a Broadway-bound musical being developed by a trio of theater’s most accomplished creators.

Lincoln Center Theater announced today it will produce a new musical in the spring called Flying Over Sunset, with book and direction by frequent Sondheim collaborator James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods), music by Tom Kitt (the Pulitzer-winning Next to Normal) and lyrics by Michael Korie (Tony-nominated Grey Gardens). Michelle Dorrance, founder and artistic director of Dorrance Dance, will be making her Broadway debut as the choreographer.

Flying Over Sunset will begin previews March 12 at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, officially opening April 16, with Carmen Cusack as Booth Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as Huxley and Yazbeck as Cary Grant.

Additional casting will be announced later.

As described by Lincoln Center, Flying Over Sunset, set in the 1950s, is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — Huxley, Booth Luce and Grant — each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together and, under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

The production will feature sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Jeff Sugg. Orchestrations are by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Flying Over Sunset is produced in association with Jack Shear.

Cusack made her Broadway debut in 2016 with Steve Martin’s musical Bright Star and most recently played Nellie Forbush in the national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific. Hadden-Paton returns to Lincoln Center after making his Broadway debut there last year as Professor Henry Higgins in the revival of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady. Yazbeck most recently appeared on Broadway in 2017’s The Prince of Broadway, with TV credits including Billions and Smash.

