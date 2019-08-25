‘Brittany Runs A Marathon’ Bolts to Top Weekend Finish; ‘Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool’ Solid in Exclusive Bow: Specialty Box Office

Amazon Studios’ Brittany Runs A Marathon sprinted to a robust start in its first weekend, topping a mid-sized slate of new specialty openers. The Sundance premiere written and directed by feature newcomer Paul Downs Colaizzo and starring Jillian Bell grossed an estimated $175,969 in the three-day, averaging $35,194.

Brittany’s opening was cheered on by Q&As in Los Angeles by producers Tobey Maguire and Matthew Plouffe, whose Material Pictures financed the film, while Colaizzo and Bell were in New York for select post-showing chats. Amazon reported that Brittany Runs A Marathon was the “top performer for all opening theaters with sold-out showings, including AMC Lincoln Square, Arclight Hollywood and The Landmark.”

“This weekend is a great start and we are feeling very positive going into next weekend and the weeks to follow,” noted Julie Rapaport, co-head of Movies at Amazon Studios in a Sunday statement. “Audiences have laughed, cried and connected with Brittany’s inspirational story – and we’re confident the positive word-of-mouth will organically grow and reach theater-goers. We’re in it for the long run and excited as more audiences discover the film.”

A24’s The Farewell (and fellow Sundancer)continues to hold court with the top opening weekend per theater average at $88,916. That film has cumed $14,479,092 now in its seventh weekend of release. It grossed $944,482 in 816 theaters ($1,157 PTA).

Amazon Studios

Amazon’s fellow Sundance ’19 pick-up Late Night had a strong start in its debut in limited release at the start of summer with a $61,576 PTA before quickly going wide and losing some momentum.

Paul Downs Colaizzo and Jillian Bell will head to regional markets for Q&As as the title expands to top markets including Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Chicago and San Francisco. Amazon Studios will jump Brittany Runs A Marathon to the top 10 markets, increasing its location count to between 25 and 50 theaters in its second weekend.

Abramorama trumpeted Sundance music doc, Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool exclusively at New York’s Film Forum to a strong start, taking in $17,580 at the downtown Manhattan location.

“We’re thrilled – but not surprised – at the strong response to Stanley Nelson’s latest,” said Abramorama chief Richard Abramowitz Sunday. “New York has responded enthusiastically and over the next few weeks the rest of the country will have the opportunity to experience this profound, revealing film. The Davis family’s continued support has been a powerful factor in the film’s success and it’s important to acknowledge their continued involvement.”

Next week, Miles Davis will head to The Landmark in L.A. ahead of an expansion to locations around the country in September.

Fellow music doc Pavarotti from CBS Films is the highest-grossing music-doc of the year at $4.6M, followed closely by Neon’s Amazing Grace at $4.45M. Greenwich Entertainment’s Echo In the Canyon has cumed $3.26M.

“Give Me Liberty” Wild Bunch

Music Box Films opened Kirill Mikhanovsky’s comedy Give Me Liberty in New York and Milwaukee, grossing an estimated $33,391 in three locations, averaging $11,130.The company said the Sundance Next section title was the “top-performing” title at two locations this weekend, including IFC Center in New York and The Oriental Theater in Milwaukee.

Commented Music Box Sunday when reporting numbers: “For an independent film shot in Milwaukee with no known actors, from a director whose only previous feature from over a decade ago never received US distribution, this is a great opening. We attribute it to the terrific reviews…the buzz that arose from Park City and Cannes, our beautiful trailer, and the indefatigable determination of the the cast and crew to make this improbable film and get it out into the world.”

Give Me Liberty will head to L.A., San Francisco, Madison as well as additional Milwaukee-area locations next weekend en route to other major markets set for September.

Among other limited release openers this weekend, Shudder/Variance Films’ Fantastic Fest thriller Tigers Are Not Afraid opened in six locations for $30,700 ($5,117 average). It will expand to over 60 additional cities throughout next month.

Roadside Attractions/Samuel Foldyn Films’ Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles played seven runs Friday to Sunday for an estimated $35,601 in seven locations ($5,085 PTA). Roadside said Sunday the title will move to about 100 theaters within the next several weeks.

IFC Films’ Vita & Virginia opened exclusively at The Quad in New York, grossing $4,047. It will head to L.A. next weekend in addition to being available on-demand.

In its second frame, SPC doc Aquarela expanded to 13 runs for $45,321, averaging $1,954. It opened in five theaters last weekend, grossing $24,752 ($4,951 PTA).