Playboy White House Correspondent Brian Karem Threatens Lawsuit Over Press Pass Suspension

Playboy senior White House correspondent Brian Karem claims he will be suing over the suspension of his press pass by the Trump administration. The lawsuit threat follows the 30-day suspension of his press pass, a ban which began Aug. 5. The suspension stems from a July confrontation in the Rose Garden with former White House aide Sebastian Gorka. Their shouting match at the end of a press event there seemed poised to escalate into physical violence, but ended without such conflict. If Karem files – and so far, it appears that he has not – he would be the second journalist to sue over White House access in a year, following CNN’s Jim Acosta’s suit last November. Karem is also a CNN analyst, and claimed the Rose Garden argument was a mere pretext to revoke his credentials. “This is part of the administration’s concerted effort to stifle the First Amendment, abandon due process, and inject fealty among the press corps,” Karem said. “They’re using this as a pretense because I’ve been critical of this administration.” Karem’s attorney, Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr. of the white shoe firm Gibson Dunn, sent two letters to Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary. contesting the suspension. Grisham apparently met with firm representatives, but failed to satisfy their demands. Playboy said it will back Karem in his legal efforts. In a statement earlier this month, they called his banishment “incredibly concerning.” UPDATE Friday, with Trump tweet President Donald Trump couldn’t resist weighting in on the post-“summit” sideshow brouhaha, tweeting this morning, “@SebGorka Wins Big, No Contest!”

Thursday evening I never promised you a Rose Garden brawl. But if the crowd had its way, we would have had one today.

Right-wing talk-show host Sebastian Gorka called out CNN political analyst and Playboy’s senior White House correspondent Brian Karem after Donald Trump’s White House event, and the two traded near-nose-to-nose insults before decorum — or at least sanity — prevailed. Video uploaded to social media today shows the men yelling at each other as a sizable audience watched and cell phone cameras rolled; check out some video below.

In one Twitter clip, Karem responds to a man off-camera who tells him, “Don’t be sad.” The pundit replies by addressing the group of conservative influencers who had gathered for Trump’s social media summit and were invited to stay for his ensuing address about how he plans to determine the citizenship of U.S. residents.

“This is a group of people who are eager for demonic possession,” Karem replies to his taunter with a mocking salute. After some laughs, Gorka is heard off-camera yelling, “And you’re a journalist, right?”

“Come on over here and talk to me, brother,” Karem says. And Gorka obliges. As one woman in the crowd yells, “Hit him!” Gorka gets in Karem’s face and, after awhile, shouts in his face, “You’re not a journalist — you’re a punk!” He then turns and walks away.

It doesn’t end there. More taunts fly, with Karem telling Gorka, “Get a job!” After that, an off-camera voice says to the CNN analyst of Gorka: “Just for the record, he’d kick you punk ass.”

Here’s another angle, as tweeted by Katie Rogers of The New York Times:

Speaking of Joy Villa, who is named in the text of Rogers' tweet above, here she is sparring with Karem after the Gorka ruckus