‘Secrets & Lies’ Brenda Blethyn & ‘Arrow’s Jimmy Akingbola To Front ITV Comedy ‘Kate & Kolo’ – Edinburgh

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Secrets & Lies star Brenda Blethyn and Arrow star Jimmy Akingbola are to front a sitcom for British broadcaster ITV.

The pair star in six-part series Kate and Kolo from Flack producer Hat Trick.

Kate and Kolo, which launches next year, centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a neglected seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor.

It is written by Outnumbered writers Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton.

Jimmy Mulville, Managing Director at Hat Trick Productions said, “ITV is the perfect home for Kate and Kolo, written by two of the country’s top writers and with two great actors like Brenda and Jimmy, it’s a wonderfully funny and sometimes touching comedy about real people coping with life at the sharp end.”

Saskia Schuster, ITV’s Comedy Controller added, “Kate and Kolo will be a new sitcom for ITV filmed in front of a live studio audience to air 2020 on the channel.  Brenda and Jimmy head up a fantastic cast and we have 6 brilliantly written scripts.”

