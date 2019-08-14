‘Bosch’: Julie Ann Emery To Recur In Season 6 Of Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Better Call Saul alumna Julie Ann Emery is set for a recurring role on the upcoming sixth season of Amazon’s Bosch.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddickas Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

Emery will play Sylvia Reece, one of the FBI agents brought in to investigate a murder on Bosch’s turf.

Developed for television by The Wire alum and co-showrunner Eric Overmyer, Bosch is executive produced also by Connelly, the other co-showrunner Daniel Pyne, Fabrik Entertainment CEO Henrik Bastin, Henrik Pabst, President of Red Arrow Studios International, as well as Pieter Jan Brugge, John Mankiewicz, Jan David Frouman and Elle Johnson.

Emery is best known for her breakout role as Betsy Kettleman in AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. She recently appeared opposite George Clooney and Christopher Abbott in Hulu’s Catch-22 and currently can be seen in the series regular role of Lara Featherstone in AMC’s Preacher. She’s repped by Innovative Artists.